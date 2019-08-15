|
|
San Benito - Ysaul R. Ysasi passed peacefully from this life on August 10, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in Robstown, Texas on June 8, 1936 to the late Victor Abrego and Marina Rios Ysasi.
Ysaul served in the U.S. Army, Co. B, 1st Armed Rifle Battalion, 46th Infantry. He was an auto mechanic by profession, long-time owner of Circle "Y" Garage in San Benito, and a member of Our Lady Queen of the Universe and St. Joseph Catholic Church. His favorite hobbies were fishing, fixing old cars, and collecting coins.
Ysaul's parents Victor A. and Marina R. Ysasi, son Raoul T. Ysasi, sister Beatriz Y. Martinez, great-grandchildren Abraham Hernandez Jr., Isabella Mae Torres, sister-in-law Aurelia Yzaguirre, brother-in-law Fidencio Martinez, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Johnny Ysasi, Victor (Linda) Ysasi, David (Rosie) Ysasi, Ann Margaret Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ann Ysasi; grandchildren Joey (Kate) Torres, Christopher (Cindy) Torres, Nicole Torres, Lionel Almaguer, Monica Almaguer, Samantha Almaguer, Lilliana Almaguer, Leah Almaguer, 17 Cassandra Ysasi, Aaron Ysasi, Andrew Escamilla, Anthony Escamilla, Michael Ysasi, Rebecca Ysasi; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins; and, his uncle David (Raquel) Ysasi.
The Ysasi family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at San Benito Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock Thursday evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Ysaul will be laid to rest with full military honors at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joey Torres, Christopher Torres, Andrew Escamilla, Lionel Almaguer, and Aaron Ysasi. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Ysasi, Victor Ysasi, and David Ysasi.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harlingen Humane Society (www.humanesocietyofharlingen.org) in Ysaul's honor.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 15, 2019