Harlingen - Ysrael R. Alvarez, 93, was called home by the Lord the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 19, 1926 in Harlingen, TX to Santiago & Leonor Alvarez whom have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by several siblings.
Dad worked hard as crew chief for migrant laborers for many years in order to save enough money to buy his own business and spend more time with his wife and children. He eventually bought, owned and operated the Airport Taxi for many years. He then went on to sell it and lived a long and prosperous life. He was an army veteran who served in the Korean conflict.
Ysrael is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elida Sosa Alvarez; children, Rosalinda Rincones, Alice De Leon, Elida (David) Pena, Lydia (Gayle) Calloway, Israel Alvarez, Elva (Max) Garcia, Olga Ramirez, Ida (Phil) Smith, Peggy (Dennis) Stoll, Ismael (Lisa) Alvarez; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a brother, Leandro Alvarez.
Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a prayer service at 7:00PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Alvarez Cemetery, Harlingen, TX with full military honors.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 18, 2020