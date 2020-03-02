Home

Zacarias Mendiola


1926 - 2020
Zacarias Mendiola Obituary
Rio Hondo - Zacarias Mendiola, of Rio Hondo entered into rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leonor V. Mendiola, and his son, David V. Mendiola.

Zacharias is survived by his sons, Jose J. Mendiola of Harlingen and George V. (Celia) Mendiola of Houston; 4 grandchildren; David Mendiola Jr., Veronica M. Guajardo, Michael C. Mendiola, and Darren Mendiola, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 2, 2020
