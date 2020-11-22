Harlingen - Zelda J. Stewart, age 86, peacefully entered eternal life on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas.
Born on January 31, 1934 in Tabor, Iowa, Zelda was the daughter of the late Arthur L. Helems and Vera M. (Harrison) Helems. She married Allen (Arkie) L. Stewart in December 1952 in Harlingen, Texas where she spent most of her life raising their six children. She eventually worked as a P.E. teacher at Travis Elementary and later as a teacher's aide at Bowie Elementary. Zelda was a member of the Harlingen First Church of the Nazarene where she attended for 64 years. She will always be remembered for dearly loving her husband and her family.
Zelda is survived by five children: Cathy (Boyd) Reynolds of McAllen, Texas, Debe (Dan) Hollestelle of Cibolo, Texas, Carrie Stewart of Glendale, Arizona, Larry (Jeanne) Stewart, and Rita (Mike) Lingensjo both of Harlingen, Texas, and one sister, Florene (Tony) Huffman of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many loving nephews, nieces and relatives. She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Allen (Arkie) L. Stewart, one daughter, Linda Stewart, two grandson: Bryan Raney and Bobby Raney, and three brother: Arthur L. Helems, Jr., Kenneth E. Helems, and Carl D. Helems.
A family funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home located at 710 N. Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen, Texas with Pastor Mel Justice of the Harlingen First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial followed in Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas. Pallbearers were grandsons: Jeff Reynolds, Allen Lingensjo, Derek Stewart, Dillon Stewart, John Gonzales, and great-grandson, Joel Komorn. Honorary pallbearers were sons-in-law: Boyd Reynolds, Dan Hollestelle and Mike Lingensjo.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ahscraft Funeral Home.