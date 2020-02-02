|
Harlingen - Zoy Maximiliano "Max" Zamora, 44, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Friday morning, January 31, 2020 at Solara Hospital in Harlingen, Texas.
Max was born in McAllen, Texas on October 19, 1975 to Humberto G. Zamora & Belia Villescas. He attended Harlingen public schools, played basketball for the Harlingen Cardinals, and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1994. After high school, he worked for his father's company Zamora Development Inc. Max was a loving son, brother, & father who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Feliberto & Eloisa Zamora, and maternal grandparents, Angelica & Ramon Billescas.
Max leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, son, Zaul Mickey Zamora; daughter, Zoey Zamora; parents, Humberto G. Zamora & Belia V. Zamora; brother, Zaul Humberto Zamora, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, & friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.
Honored to serve as his pallbearers will be his brother, Zaul Humberto Zamora; uncle, Rene G. Zamora; cousin, Christian J. Young; Javier A. Garcia; Raymond Anthony Maldonado; Matthew Ortega; & Gabriel Villarreal.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 2, 2020