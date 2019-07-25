Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baila Yehudis LAZARUS. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we mark the passing of our friend and sister, Baila Lazarus, daughter of Gertie and Joe Lazarus of Montreal. Baila is survived by her sister, Rivka, and brother, Ber, as well as extended family and many friends and business/networking colleagues.



Baila grew up in Montreal. She attended McGill University, where she completed a BSc (architecture) and a BA (Hon) in architecture, political science and history, and Concordia University, where she completed her graduate degree in journalism.



She loved to travel and did so extensively, making friends wherever she went. An avid photographer, she carefully chronicled the places she discovered and exhibited her work in several venues. She was also a painter, and her watercolours on Jewish themes were used as covers for many Jewish publications. Inquisitive and curious, she was constantly taking classes, from guitar to Mandarin to paragliding. As an environmentalist, she lived her beliefs.



Baila worked as a writer/editor for the Jewish Independent - with which she won awards for her photography and editing - and Business in Vancouver, as well as practiced as a life coach, media consultant, and content writer through her business, Phase2Coaching. She was an active participant in several groups in Vancouver, including Landmark Education, BNI All Stars, eWomen's Network, Vancouver and Burnaby Boards of Trade, and Kitsilano Business Leaders Meetup.



Friends will remember Baila for her wit, generosity, humour, and resilience. A funeral was held on June 3, 2019, and Baila is buried at Temple Sholom Cemetery in White Rock, BC.

