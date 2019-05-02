Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Joseph Bishop. View Sign Obituary

Bradley Joseph Bishop, 50, died April 25, 2014, after surfing with close friends at Playa La Lancha, Punta Mita, Nayarit, Mexico. His final moments were on a beautiful beach looking at a beautiful sunset.



Bradley was born September 17, 1963, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Ralph and Inez Bishop (Rennie), who had preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Wendy (Marc Boileau); brother, David; niece, Taylor; nephew, Jordan; and sister-in-law, Kathy.



In his youth, Brad was a half-pipe skater extraordinaire. He was Pud Boy, the designer of Spliff brand clothing (super positive living forever), sneaky pockets, and Pud Pads. His body had coral cuts, bone chips, and torn ligaments from pushing his physical limits. He was a dreamer, artist, smasher, builder, biker, surfer, skater, and music maker. He could be intensely charismatic, especially when he laughed. Although our brother and friend left us early, the resounding consensus was that Brad had peace in his heart.



His passing touched many in his beloved community of Sayulita, his home in Vancouver, Canada, and his many friends and family around the world. A surfer's funeral was held for Bradley at La Lancha on May 3, 2014. Attendees paddled out and joined in a circle on surfboards to bear witness to the scattering of his ashes on the ocean.



Bradley's life was a testament to how the heart can be healed with love, forgiveness, and a whole lot of sunshine.

