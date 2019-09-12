Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Rose NEWELL. View Sign Obituary

NEWELL, Doreen Rose March 28, 1918 - August 19, 2019 Doreen was born in Vancouver where she lived until she died peacefully at home. Daughter of the late Marion and Theodore Gaerdes. Predeceased in 1966 by her husband John Robert Newell. Doreen leaves her loving children Julia, Edward (Gail) and Claire. She also leaves her grandchildren Robert (Colleen), Laurie (Mark), Joshua, Jacob (Julia), Misha, Stefan (Kristin) and great grandchildren Jack, Tyler, Eva, Greta and Ellen. Doreen was an independent woman with incredible personal strength. Family was foremost and family gatherings were one of her greatest joys, especially in her later years. Early in her life she was a dedicated homemaker and later a visual artist pursuing her passions with intensity. Doreen graduated in Fine Arts and Printmaking from UBC, Emily Carr College of Art and Design and Open University. A long-time member of Dundarave Print Workshop and Gallery, Kerrisdale Art Club and Vancouver Guild of Fabric Arts, she enjoyed traveling abroad for creative inspiration and enrichment. Respecting her wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends to reminisce and celebrate her life. For details, contact





