It is with great sadness that the family of Garry Mitchel announces his sudden passing at the age of 66, while vacationing in Madeira, Portugal.
Garry will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Eric (Diana) and Paul (Jessica); his four grandsons, Lucas, Harrison, Wesley, and Anthony; and his partner, Debi Turner, and her family. He will also be forever remembered by his brother, Ron (Liz); his sister, Maureen LaPointe; their families; and his many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2-4 pm at Valley Funeral Home, 33337 Hwy #17, Deep River, Ontario.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, 2019