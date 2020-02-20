Gordon (Gotthard) Ernst Kuniss, age 88, of Vancouver, British Columbia, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Gordon was born in Schwarzbach, Germany on October 6, 1931, to Willi and Herta Kuniss. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen; sons, Gerry and Allan; grand-daughters, Melissa, Kimberly, Brittany, and Jaymi; step-grandchildren, Griffin and Aidan; daughters-in-law, Deirdre, Lesley, and Jennifer; step-brother, Manfred (sons: Daniel and Thorsten); step-sister, Karin; and his large extended family of nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friends. He is predeceased by his father, mother, and his brother, Harold. Dad had many lifelong passions including hunting, fishing, coaching soccer, those infamous Canuckleheads, and the family cabin at Birkenhead. Dad was generous, humble and kind. He always had a smile and a warm greeting. We have all been blessed to share the many remarkable facets of Dad's 88 years and will miss him dearly. Dad's service will be held at St Mark's Lutheran Church, 1573 East 18th Ave. at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 26th to be followed by a brief internment at Ocean View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. A special thank-you to the many personal caregivers and staff at the German Canadian Care home who treated Dad with dignity and respect. Share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9028521 through Hamilton Harron Funeral Home.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Feb. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020