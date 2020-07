Graham loved dogs, fishing, history, cooking, talking to anyone, the music of Harry Chapin, but most of all, he loved his family.Prior to passing away suddenly, Graham lived a life filled with a multitude of achievements. He tried to teach his three children, Gordon, Melissa, and Julia to persevere and work toward their dreams no matter what obstacles they may face.To see his full obituary please visit his memorial page: amherstcremation.com/memorials/black.html