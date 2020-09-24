On September 9, 2020, Lena (Helen) Kuniss ( Nee Thiessen ) of Vancouver British Columbia, passed away peacefully at The Cedars at Beulah Gardens at the age of 87. Helen was born on September 29, 1932, in Rosenthal (Chortitza, Russia) to John Thiessen and Anna Peters. Helen was recently predeceased by her husband of 68 years, and is survived by sons, Gerry and Allan; daughters-in-law, Deirdre, Lesley, and Jennifer; grand-daughters, Melissa, Kimberly, Brittany, and Jaymi; step-grandchildren, Griffin and Aidan; great-grandson, Payton; and many nephews and nieces. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Jacob; sister, Anna; and is survived by her sister, Kay.



Not long after arriving in Canada, Helen met and married the love of her life, Gordon at the Alpen Club in Vancouver on December 17, 1952. Helen worked at many jobs including the iconic Save-On-Meats on Hastings Street in Vancouver. Mom was the matriarch of our home, and doting on her husband and children were her passions. Mom attended every soccer game, baseball game, and any other event her kids were participating in. She was always there for us, whether to pour a cup of always-available coffee or to lend an ear for a heartfelt chat. Her home was a warm gathering spot for her kids and their friends to gather. The family was ever so important to her, and especially sharing her incredible meals and baking for family gatherings. Mom loved to bowl and for more years than can be remembered, she went to Grandview Lanes to bowl with her friends from the Laura Secord Bowling League. After her grandchildren were born Oma loved to spend time either babysitting, going to their events, making gingerbread houses, or going to the cabin at Birkenhead. Mom's most cherished time of year was Christmas and being surrounded by family on Christmas Eve. Each year one of her grandchildren was selected to read the 'Twas the night before Christmas' and waited to hear if Santa had arrived. In the last few years, mom loved to volunteer at the Collingwood Neighborhood House where she socialized with many dear friends. Despite her health challenges from childhood on, Oma was as tough as nails. She fought through her many illnesses with stalwart determination, grace, and good humour, often stating "and this too will pass". We were truly lucky to call her Mom/Oma and she will be missed, but more importantly, fondly remembered.



Due to the COVID restrictions, there can be no church service. On September 22, 2020, at 1 pm, a short service was held graveside at Oceanview Cemetery, 4000 Imperial St, Burnaby. A special thank- you to the many personal caregivers, Dr. Rusnak and staff at the Cedars Care home.



