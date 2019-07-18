GRANT DUFF, James Adrian Neill 1938 - 2019 Adrian passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his family at his side, on July 5, at St. John Hospice, U.B.C. Adrian is survived by his sister Flavia, and her family, his sons Brian and Kevan, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Thor and Sheila, family in Ontario, the U.S., and the U.K. He was a lifelong birder, career forest industry worker, fine father, avid curler, determined tennis player, sometime canoeist, occasional golfer, enthusiastic Scottish dancer and a true gentleman. A service to celebrate Adrian's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12th at St. Mary's (Kerrisdale) Anglican Church, 2490 West 37th (at Larch) Vancouver. Donations in his memory may be made to Nature Vancouver or B.C. Schizophrenia Society. Special thanks to Grace Shaw who inspired his second act. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604-738-0006
Published in The Vancouver Courier from July 18 to July 19, 2019