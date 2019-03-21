Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. Mitchell. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.



Joan was a lovely woman who touched many hearts and impacted many lives. Born in Reserve Mines, Nova Scotia, and living most of her life in BC, she loved both. She shared her warmth through stories with friends at bingo and playing Canasta, spreading kindness and love with every connection, and delighted the community with her amazing peanut butter cookies.



She will be missed.



Thank you to everyone who had helped her throughout her life. We invite friends to share special memories at the Celebration of Joan's Life on Saturday, March 30th at 2 pm, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel, 6083 Mckay Avenue, Burnaby.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.Joan was a lovely woman who touched many hearts and impacted many lives. Born in Reserve Mines, Nova Scotia, and living most of her life in BC, she loved both. She shared her warmth through stories with friends at bingo and playing Canasta, spreading kindness and love with every connection, and delighted the community with her amazing peanut butter cookies.She will be missed.Thank you to everyone who had helped her throughout her life. We invite friends to share special memories at the Celebration of Joan's Life on Saturday, March 30th at 2 pm, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel, 6083 Mckay Avenue, Burnaby. Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Vancouver Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close