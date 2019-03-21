It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Joan was a lovely woman who touched many hearts and impacted many lives. Born in Reserve Mines, Nova Scotia, and living most of her life in BC, she loved both. She shared her warmth through stories with friends at bingo and playing Canasta, spreading kindness and love with every connection, and delighted the community with her amazing peanut butter cookies.
She will be missed.
Thank you to everyone who had helped her throughout her life. We invite friends to share special memories at the Celebration of Joan's Life on Saturday, March 30th at 2 pm, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel, 6083 Mckay Avenue, Burnaby.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Mar. 21 to Apr. 19, 2019