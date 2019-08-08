Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan ROSS. View Sign Service Information Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd. 235 Commercial Drive Vancouver , BC V5L 4X1 (604)-738-0006 Obituary

ROSS, Joan January 1, 1932 - July 20, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2019. She leaves behind her loving family, her children Jaine, Suzan (David), and Iain (Laurie); as well as her grandchildren Aedan, Tessa, and Francis. John, her husband of 65 years, died just nine days after her passing. She is also survived by her beloved younger sister, Betty and niece Jane, and nephews Gordon and Jeremy, in England. Our dear Mum was born in Salisbury, England and emigrated with Dad to Canada in 1956, saying goodbye to family and friends in England to build a new life here on the West Coast. Mum obtained a teaching degree at university in London, where she met Dad at a college dance. She loved working as a primary school teacher in London prior to coming to Canada and had many delightful stories about all the wee children she had taught. Then, as we children grew and left home, Mum started volunteering at University Hospital Extended Care and eventually was offered a job as a Rehabilitation Assistant. She worked there part time for 16 years before retiring. She was an active member of the UBC Faculty Women's Club and Dunbar Walking Group for many years. Mum was multitalented and could turn her hand to many things whether it was to something of an artistic nature or to more the practical, such as helping Dad work on their second home on Saltspring Island. Mum's love of travel took her all over the globe; from hiking in Nepal and Thailand to adventuring in Morocco and Patagonia. She and Dad would also take yearly visits back to England to visit family, and would spend time sailing their boat up and down the Coast as time allowed. Her zest for life did not diminish with her diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease several years ago. She continued to participate actively in the world around her. Mum loved her neighbourhood and liked nothing better than to take a walk and have a chat with everyone she met. Her kind, gentle, and generous nature shone brightly in everything she did and everywhere she went. She was very much loved and will be dearly missed. Our thanks to Catherine and Etta who supported our Mum during her last year at home. Please join us for a celebration of life tea for both Mum and Dad on Sunday, August 18, 2019, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Unit 4-766 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Union Gospel Mission (





