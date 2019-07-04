John Mitchell - grandfather, father, friend, inspiration. He was born in Prague but lived in BC. He was married to Joan Mitchell and had one son. He joined the army in Prague and began to travel the world. He started a new life for himself in Canada, became a mason by trade, and started a business. His love for nature, camping, hunting, and sailing was evident. He even built his own sailboat to travel the world. He loved his grandchildren and family, and he was selfless to his friends. He will be missed by many.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from July 4 to Aug. 2, 2019