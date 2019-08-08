Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John ROSS. View Sign Service Information Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd. 235 Commercial Drive Vancouver , BC V5L 4X1 (604)-738-0006 Obituary

ROSS, Dr. John Victor March 8, 1928 - July 29, 2019 John passed away on July 29th, 2019 shortly following the passing of his beloved wife, Joan, nine days earlier. He leaves behind his loving family, his children Jaine, Suzan (David), and Iain (Laurie); as well as his grandchildren Aedan, Tessa, and Francis. Dad was born in Luton, England in 1928. He obtained a B.Sc., D.I.C., A.R.C.S., and Ph.D in Geology at university in London where he first met Mum at a college dance. One of the lovely stories we heard growing up was about Dad finishing up his Ph.D work on their honeymoon in Northern Scotland in the summer of 1953; both traveling up from London and back on Dad's old Royal Enfield motorcycle in the cold British rain. Dad emigrated to Canada from England with Mum in 1956 to begin a new and exciting life here on the West Coast, far from friends and family. Dad joined the University of British Columbia the same year and became a highly respected and award winning Professor of Geology at the University of British Columbia until his retirement. During his years at UBC he published a multitude of papers, primarily relating to Structural Geology, and was the recipient of a Killam Professorship. Dad, like Mum, was a passionate traveler; working all over the world, often taking Mum and we children off on wonderful camping adventures deep in the wilds of British Columbia and mountains of Europe. He was also an avid and talented sailor, whether cruising the West Coast with friends and family on his boat, 'Athene', or participating in numerous local racing series over the years. Dad will be very fondly remembered and dearly missed by both friends and family. Please join us for a celebration of life tea for both Mum and Dad on Sunday, August 18, 2019, between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Unit 4 - 766 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dr. John V. Ross Memorial Field School Fund, cheques made payable to University of British Columbia, attention to Ms. Val Titford, 2178 - 2207 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC, V6T 1Z4 or at





