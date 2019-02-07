Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHNSTON, Ellen Mary (nee Edwards) Ellen Mary Johnston (nee Edwards) was born on July 17, 1924, in Haney, B.C. Raised in Haney, she later married Alexander Ward Johnston (1924-1996) in Vancouver, where they raised their children: Julie, John, Bradley and Lori. An avid curler and golfer she also enjoyed cooking and knitting for others. She loved gardening and animals, especially her beloved dogs and hummingbirds. With a keen sense of humour, she enjoyed writing rhyming, humorous sagas to describe a current event. She had a passion for card playing and word games and with a mind that was sharp as a tack to her final day, she could bring down the toughest contender. However, at 94 years old, her body could not keep up to her sharp wit and she died peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2019. She is survived by her children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She now finds her final resting place in the Maple Ridge Cemetery next to her parents, John and Irene Edwards. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the BC SPCA.







