Laurette Marie Des Roches passed away peacefully among family on January 25, 2019. She was born in Perigord, Saskatchewan, in 1927 and moved her family from Saskatoon to Vancouver in 1960. Laurette was a school teacher and nurse, along with raising her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurette Marie Des Roches.
Laurette was predeceased by two of her sons, Lawrence and Donald. She was immensely loved and will be greatly missed by her five living children, Edward (Katie), Marcel (Nancy), Harvey (Danaca), Denise (Rob), and Gerald (Anna); her twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters; relatives; and family friends.
The funeral Mass will be February 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Augustine Parish, 2028 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver. Reception to follow.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Feb. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019