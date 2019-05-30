Leslie Keelty of Vancouver BC, age 65, died in Malaga, Spain, after complications during cancer treatment. Ms. Keelty was on vacation in Spain with her husband, Vaughn Fraser, when her illness was discovered.
Leslie was born in Montreal and grew up in St. Lambert, Quebec. Leslie held a B.Ed. from McGill University (1975) and an M.Ed. from UBC (1987). She taught school in Quebec, Manitoba, and BC. In January 2018, Leslie retired after a 23-year career with Kumon Canada as a Field Consultant. Since retirement Leslie has tutored students in both math and reading. She has appeared on Global TV Morning News as an Education Consultant and she wrote a blog (lesliekeelty.wordpress.com) with the tag "Restless Retiree". Leslie enjoyed tennis, hiking, meditation, reading, and ballroom dancing and was an active member of The University Women's Club of Vancouver.
Predeceased by her parents, George and Doris Keelty. Survived by her husband, Vaughn Fraser; sisters, Lynne and Glenna; nephews, Scott (Catherine) and Richard; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Olivia, Eva, Liam, and Tiernan.
Leslie's many friends will miss her engaging personality, quick wit, and love of laughter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University Women's Club of Vancouver Trust Fund for Education at 1489 McRae Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6H 1V1 (or [email protected]).
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from May 30 to June 28, 2019