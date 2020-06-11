Lily Mee Toy Chan (née Chow) passed away peacefully May 22, 2020, at the age of 90 in Vancouver General Hospital. She is survived by her son Steven Chan; daughter Sue Tench and husband Richard, and grandchildren Hannah and Griffin. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Chan; and her beloved sister Mee Kam Chow Woo, with whom she was very close.



Lily was born September 10, 1929 in Pak On Lay, Hoiping, Guangdong, China. She moved to Hong Kong in 1949 where she trained as a seamstress. Lily immigrated to Canada in 1952 under sponsorship of her father, who believed in her abilities. She first moved to Duncan, BC before settling in Vancouver, where she continued working as a seamstress for Seacan and Jantzen.



Lily is most remembered for her strength and unwavering drive to be independent. Her family was extremely precious to her, and her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishments. They made her "very happy," as she would often remark. She will be greatly missed. A private ceremony was held.



