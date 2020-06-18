Lorene Lillian Ruymar
April 06, 1931 - June 09, 2020
In Loving Memory of Lorene Lillian Ruymar, April 6, 1931 to June 9, 2020. Died in her sleep after a prolonged struggle with Dementia. She is survived by her second husband, Arthur; children, Katheryn and Bill; step-son, Ron; grandchildren, James, Kelsey, Julien, and Brian; and step-grandchildren, Denise and Michelle.

She worked as a music teacher in the Vancouver public school system, was strongly involved with her church, and was an advocate for Hawaiian steel guitar music. She was gifted with the title of "Honorary Hawaiian" for her book that chronicled the development of the Hawaiian steel guitar.

Lorene always enjoyed a good party with homemade music and friends.

Published in The Vancouver Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
