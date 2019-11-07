Most beloved son of John and Linda; brother of Ed (Karin) and Karen (Terry); and life-partner of Catherine. Loving uncle to Jackie, Lindsay, Kellen, and Tyler and close cousin to Darcy.
He was a true friend, gentle-hearted animal rescuer and nature lover, keen yoga and gym enthusiast, brilliant cook, hard-working city worker, epic North Shore hiker and world traveller.
*Dearest Mike, you are missed every second. Your life gave meaning to ours, and we will hold you in our hearts forever. Love you to the ends of the earth and the skies, always.*
Donations on Mike's behalf gratefully accepted: www.orphankittenrescue.com
Celebration of Life at 1 PM, Friday, November 15, at Maritime Labour Centre, 1880 Triumph, Vancouver, BC.
Published in The The Vancouver Courier from Nov. 7 to Dec. 6, 2019