Peter Franz Bachmann was born November 22, 1928 in Solothurn, Switzerland.



He obtained a mechanical engineering degree in 1952. He immigrated to Canada



to work for HA Simons, where he spent his professional career designing pulp and paper mills world-wide.



He married Carmel in Dublin in 1959. They settled in Vancouver in 1964.



Peter lived in Kerrisdale and was happiest around his family.A major cardiac event in 2008 severely limited his mobility.



He passed away on December 15, 2019 following a stroke and was laid to rest in Gardens of Gethsemani.



He will be dearly missed by his wife, their five children, Mark, Simon, Anne-Marie, Paul and Joan, and eight grand-children.

