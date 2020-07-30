Fawcett - Terence James Fawcett passed away peacefully after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer on July 12, 2020 at GF Strong at the age of 73 years. Terry is predeceased by his wife Joan. Terry will be greatly missed by his loving family sons Bob (Sue) and John; grand children Chris, Candace, Devin and Caitlin. His sister Susan Begley nieces Sue Ann and Jennifer and kids from Manitoba; also his many friends from St Anthony's church, the Anderson family as well as many friends and relatives across Canada. Thank you to the staff at both VGH ICU and GF Strong Rehab. No service by request. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice.



