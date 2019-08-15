Victoria Ann Louise (Rollins) GABRIELSON

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary's (Kerrisdale) Anglican Church
2490 West 37th Ave
Vancouver, BC
Obituary

GABRIELSON, Victoria Ann Louise (nee Rollins) Ann passed away July 15, 2019 in her 89th year. Her passions were specifically her involvement in the Arthritis Society, and of course her 50+ years in catering. Predeceased by her son Kim, Ann is survived by her daughters Mia (Jenifer) and Morna, grandchildren Matthew (Shealyn), Ashlee, great grandchildren Charlotte, Sadie, and brother Terry Rollins. Memorial service, Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary's (Kerrisdale) Anglican Church, 2490 West 37th Ave., Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society, or the Alzheimer Society of BC. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in The Vancouver Courier from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
