More Obituaries for Alfred Petrillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred C. Petrillo

Alfred C. Petrillo Obituary
Alfred C. Petrillo, age75, of Venice, Florida, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on September 23, 1944 to Alfred and Sue Petrillo. Fred was the owner of AC Petrillo Electrical Company in Northford, Connecticut until his retirement in 2002 when he moved to Florida.

Fred was a member of the Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion. He loved all sports and was able to coach softball and assist with local hockey and football teams.

Surviving family members include his wife, Adrianne; daughter Ami S. Michaud and her husband Brian; son Andrew C. Petrillo; and 5 grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Fred or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
