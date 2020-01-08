|
Alfred Rew Yarrington, 83, of Venice, Florida formerly of Boston, Massachusetts passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Alfred was born June 16, 1936 in Riverside, New Hampshire the son of the late Albert and Edith (Gendreau) Yarrington. Alfred served in the United States Army, he was assigned to the Presidential Honor Guard , 3rd Infantry, was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, a member of the American Bar Association, California Bar Association and was a licensed attorney. He attended MIT, Denver University, Stanford University and Lincoln Law School. He will be greatly missed by his family. Alfred is survived by his wife Rita of 50 years; daughter Julia Anne Yarrington; son Albert Thomas and his wife, Jennifer Susan Yarrington; step-son Russell Jones and his children, Crystal Sotomayor Jones and John Jones; sister Bette Ann Savage; and grandchildren Hope, Joy, Faith and Evan Yarrington, Brittany, Emily and Lauren Cude.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, Florida 34292.
Burial ill be Friday, January 10, 2020, 9:30 am at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida.
