Alice M. McGraw, 90, of Venice, FL and formerly of Youngsville, PA., died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Springs of South Biscayne in North Port, FL.



She was born February 3, 1929 in Sanford, Warren County, PA, the daughter of Milton J. Brown and Marie E. Proper Brown. Alice was a 1947 graduate of Youngsville High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Salon Lutheran Church of Youngsville, PA.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband Ernest A. McGraw, her parents, her brothers, Billy, Kenny, Jack(Larue), Leonard, Richard Lee, Earl and her sisters Ruth Nelson and Betty Long.



Alice is survived by her daughter Rhonda K. McGraw Glotz of Englewood, FL, her grandson Michael C. Glotz of North Port, FL, her great granddaughter Taiber L. Glotz and great grandson Hunter R. Glotz of North Port, FL., a great-great grandson Jackson R. Church of North Port, FL., her brother Milton "Junior" Brown of Pittsfield, three sisters -in -law and several nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received at Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4-7pm at the Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 314 North Main St. Youngsville, PA. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00am at the Saron Lutheran Church with the Rev. Nancy Schwanke officiating. Burial will follow in Warren County Memorial Park, Warren Pa.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saron Lutheran Church, PO Box 182, Youngsville, PA., 16371, or to a .