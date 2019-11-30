|
Allen Marshall Boyette, 89, passed on November 24, 2019. Marshall was born in Ft Myers, Florida and attended the University of Florida where he earned a degree in pharmacy. Following his service in the US Air Force, Marshall began his 60 year pharmacy career in the Sarasota area. He started at Pick-n-Pay Drugs where he eventually became the owner. After selling Pic-n-Pay he acquired the Longboat Key Pharmacy. After his marriage to Mercedes, his soul mate, in 1994, he moved to Venice Florida. where he and Merce enjoyed being the proprietors of Dick & Meadows Drugs and The Grill on Venice Avenue. After retiring, Marshall work part time as a pharmacist at Barclay Pharmacy in Venice until the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mercedes, and survived by three children; Sherri Moore (Richard) of San Antonio Texas, Steve Boyette of Orlando Florida, and Scott Boyette of Dallas Texas. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Alex Moore, Aaron Moore (Helen), Alysha Sarmiento (Jorge), Tara Boyette, McKenzie Boyette and two great grandchildren; Caleb & Melanie Moore, as well step-children Michelle Sullivan (Joe), Scott Manning (Terry, Missy Polcha (Mark), Mike Manning (Talie), and 12 step-grandchildren.
Marshall was respected elder of the First Christian Church of Venice, but particularly enjoyed the years where he and Merce served on the hospitality team and supporting Toys for Christ at the holidays. His generous spirit and dry humor will be missed by all.
The memorial Service will be held on December 7th (2 PM) at First Christian Church of Venice located at 1100 Center Rd, Venice, Florida 34292. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Toys for Christ at First Christian Church of Venice.