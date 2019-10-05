|
Alma F. Rancourt, 88 died peacefully at her home in Venice, FL. Formerly from Watertown, MA.
She was a graduate of NEBH Nursing School, Boston, MA. She is predeceased by her loving husband Edward. They wee married over 61 years. She leaves, 4 sons, David and his wife Merrie from Jacksonville, NC; Daniel and his wife Sue from Greenville, SC; Donald and his wife Debbie from Waltham, MA; Douglas and his wife Terri from Hopkington, MA; a daughter, Deborah from Venice, FL; 4 grandson-in-laws, 1 granddaughter-in-law; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also survived by a brother, Walter of Lakewood, CO.
She was a Past President for the Ladies Auxiliary and Treasurer for the Knight for Columbus #7052 for many years. She was a Eucharistic Minister and Reader at Epiphany Cathedral.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 1:00 PM Saturday October 19, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knight of Columbus #7052. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.