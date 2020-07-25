My heart is broken, Amber and I have known each other for 53 years, for 45 of those years, we each others best friends, until sadly our lives took us in different directions! Every so often in life we get to be lucky and I got lucky the day we met, I was 17 yrs old, and she just seemed to dazzle and sparkle in everything she said and did! She could do anything, sing with perfect pitch, she could dance like a pro, she could decorate the smallest cubby to a grand room and seemed to pull it off with with ease! She could entertain an intimate gathering to a large crowd, and do it flawlessly! Everything she did was with style and ease and elegance and grace, never missing a detail! She had a flare, an eye and a magic touch in everything she did! We traveled together,we got into mischief, and tight situations, we probably did things we should not have done, but we never got in trouble!!! Her light has left us all too soon, but I know she has left a positive mark on everyone she met in her short life and every one that knew her will always remember the mark she left them! Her light,her spirit, her laughter and her love is living on in my heart, my mind, and my soul for as long as I live, I will never forget her or her presence, she was a gem,a one of a kind, and there will never be another! I love you, I miss you, and I hope you spirit and light are shining brightly in heaven! Good night and good bye my old friend!

Dianne

Friend