Amber Elizabeth Ralls Tauber
Amber Elizabeth Ralls Tauber

1948~2020

A little magic left the world on July 15, 2020 with Amber Ralls Tauber, 72, of Nokomis, Fla. Born in Cincinnati as the third generation Amber, she moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she pursued a career in graphic arts. She retired with her husband and son to the Gulf Coast, where she worked part-time at Venice MainStreet. Energetic and endlessly creative, she was a delightful mother and invaluable support and inspiration for her husband and son. At the breakfast table or perched on a piano, she dazzled listeners with ballads and showtunes in perfect pitch. Amber is survived by her son, Max, and her husband Bob, along with friends and family who will love and miss her forever.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Amber was a class mate of mine at Brookhaven High School. We were in Choir & Drama classes together. Today, I can still see her as the “Mother Superior in The Sound of Music”. I played Herr Schmidt the Housekeeper & sang in the choir group. She had the deepest dimples that showed when she favored us with a warm smile. Bless all of her family. DeDe (Thompson) Pauley BHS ‘66.
DeDe (Thompson) Pauley
Classmate
July 22, 2020
My heart is broken, Amber and I have known each other for 53 years, for 45 of those years, we each others best friends, until sadly our lives took us in different directions! Every so often in life we get to be lucky and I got lucky the day we met, I was 17 yrs old, and she just seemed to dazzle and sparkle in everything she said and did! She could do anything, sing with perfect pitch, she could dance like a pro, she could decorate the smallest cubby to a grand room and seemed to pull it off with with ease! She could entertain an intimate gathering to a large crowd, and do it flawlessly! Everything she did was with style and ease and elegance and grace, never missing a detail! She had a flare, an eye and a magic touch in everything she did! We traveled together,we got into mischief, and tight situations, we probably did things we should not have done, but we never got in trouble!!! Her light has left us all too soon, but I know she has left a positive mark on everyone she met in her short life and every one that knew her will always remember the mark she left them! Her light,her spirit, her laughter and her love is living on in my heart, my mind, and my soul for as long as I live, I will never forget her or her presence, she was a gem,a one of a kind, and there will never be another! I love you, I miss you, and I hope you spirit and light are shining brightly in heaven! Good night and good bye my old friend!
Dianne
Friend
July 22, 2020
Amber and I were not close friends, and our paths did not cross often, but when they did, it was easy to see she had an exceptionally large, kind heart, and that she was so alive and had so much energy. I very much appreciated her great kindness and friendliness. Thank you, Amber. - Julie Hall, an Arlingtowne Condo neighbor.
Julie Hall
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
Amber was a bright light in our Senior Center. I was lucky enough to have worked with her for several years. The world will be a little quieter with her gone.
Shannon Guy
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Bright, accomplished, funny. A wonderful friend! My condolences to Max and Bob.
Stephen Gunder
Friend
July 20, 2020
Amber was pure energy and magic and creativity! I am better for having known her.
Lynette Santoro-Au
Friend
July 20, 2020
I worked with Amber when she freelanced at the ad agency years ago. She was always a bright spot in our day. My deepest sympathy to Bob and Max.
Ellie Nowels
Coworker
July 20, 2020
I graduated with Amber Brookhaven High School, Class of 1966. We were not close friends however, I will always remember her smile, friendliness, spunk and her beautiful voice. May her voice now be singing in our Universe. Peace Be With You Amber.
Beverly Schneider-Dowdell
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Amber was a friend in high school for whom I will always remember her lovely voice. She had a wonderful sense of humor.
James George
Friend
July 20, 2020
Though we had lost touch many years ago, I have fond memories of Amber from our 20s! My best to Bob & Max - I know you lost someone extremely special and unique.
P.J. Hare Hoffman
Friend
July 19, 2020
Bob and Max, I'm so sorry for your loss. I didn't know Amber well, but I could see she was a lovely person.
Mike Crosby
Friend
July 19, 2020
May Amber's memory be for a blessing.
Melodee Kornacker
Friend
