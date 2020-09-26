Ann Brown Spaulding



Sarasota, Fla. - Ann Brown Spaulding of Sarasota, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home at the Glenridge at Palmer Ranch. She was 103 years old.



Ann was born in Queens, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 1916, to Stephen and Hannah Brown. The Brown family settled upstate in Amsterdam, N.Y., where Ann and her five siblings grew up and graduated from Amsterdam High School. Ann graduated from Wells College in the class of 1939.



Ann married Robert Rogers Spaulding in 1953. They raised their daughters Joan and Stevie in and around Florida, moving from Winter Park to settle in Nokomis in 1955. Ann was actively involved in several community organizations, and volunteered in many roles at Suncoast Hospice (Board), Venice Hospital (Board Chair), Venice Yacht Club's youth sailing program (Founder) and St. Mark's Episcopal Church (Vestry) in Venice. She was a proud founding supporter of the preschool program at St. Mark's Church. Having taught 30 years of sailing to Venice youngsters, Ann was especially fond of youth programs.



Throughout her life, Ann was an adventurer and world traveler. Among her favorite trips were slaloming hippos on the Zambezi River, hot-air ballooning across the Loire Valley, journeying to the Galapagos Islands, making pilgrimage to Bethlehem and basking in the beauty of Suzhou gardens, all in the company of her family. A devoted Christian, Ann sought out temples, shrines, mosques, cathedrals and chapels across the world. She was a daily practitioner of yoga for fifty years and spent time swimming nearly every day of her life. An avid supporter of charitable efforts, Ann established a scholarship in support of women seeking education to enter the Non-Profit space.



Known as Onnie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ann was a beloved matriarch. As a grandmother and great-grandmother, she had a unique and personal relationship with each person in her family. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Van Wilberding, Ashley Balavoine and Beau Wilberding, their spouses Yonghea Wilberding, Olivier Balavoine and Suki Wilberding and six adoring great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jacobus, Hannah, Julian, Hugo and Theo.



Ann Spaulding was the last surviving member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, five siblings, two daughters, Joan and Stevie, and son-in-law, Steve. A member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Venice and St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Sarasota, Ann's spirit and wisdom will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A private family celebration of Ann's life will be held to honor her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ann Spaulding Scholarship Fund, held at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Ann's family would like to express their profound gratitude to the nursing staff at the Glenridge Carroll Center for the loving attention and kindness they showed to Ann in her final days.



