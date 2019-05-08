Services Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory 265 South Nokomis Avenue Venice , FL 34285 (941) 488-2291 Service 10:00 AM Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory 265 South Nokomis Avenue Venice , FL 34285 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Anne Blair Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Christon Blair

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Anne Christon Blair- dedicated mother, beloved wife, faithful friend and gleeful volunteer passed away peacefully on May 1st under the incredible care of Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, FL.



She was just shy of her 93rd birthday. Anne was raised in Dayton, OH as the daughter of immigrants Angelos and Harriet Christon from Thessalonika and Piraeus, Greece. She attended Hawthorne Grade School where a kind and gentle teacher helped her learn English as her second language- a teacher whom she remembered and held in gratitude her entire life. Anne's English became impeccable as was her cursive and her handwriting matched her day to day elegance as she was an advocate of letter writing and scripting heart felt thank you notes. She graduated from Fairview High School and during her high school years, Anne started her career early at the age of 16 by working as a contingency employee at Rikes Department Store in Dayton and eventually as a customer service agent for AT&T. Anne briefly stepped away from her career to raise three children: Daughter Jennifer Blair (Denver, CO) son Mark Blair (Venice, FL) and daughter Victoria Blair Platt (Charlotte, NC) who all survive their mother. In 1967, she re-entered the work force as a high school secretary in Centerville, OH and eventually retired from the school system in 1982. Upon moving to Florida in 1984, Anne resumed her secretarial work at Towery Law in Venice and finally retired in 2010.



She believed in serving country and community. During WWII, Anne volunteered for the Red Cross and the USO. She continued her volunteer focus throughout her life with volunteer work at the Greek Orthodox Church, manning the voting booths during election years and sending text books to low income schools in the Caribbean. The last 5 years of her life, Anne proudly put on her pink uniform and official badge at the Venice Hospital clocking in 2,010 volunteer hours as the Saturday Girl. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Alex Blair where they honeymooned first in Miami and continued onto to the nightclubs and beaches of a pre-Castro Cuba- a historic trip she reminisced for years to come. Alex and Anne were married for 64 years until his death in 2010. They were lovers of Florida often walking up to 6 miles a day on the beach during sunrise and guardians of Florida's nature and beauty. Belovedly pragmatic yet creative with a gift for living a life full of hope, faith and charity- a day spent with Anne would always be filled with storytelling and centered on the welfare, health and happiness of others. A beautiful woman who never knew how beautiful she was, a devote Christian, a mischievous friend, a quirky cat lover, a graceful swimmer, a tender gardener, an incredible baker, an aspiring nurse, a family historian, and a patriotic citizen ...in short...a true woman of substance. We were blessed to know and learn from her. And...we are joyful that she is now in heaven with her husband, her parents, her brothers Chris and Demo, her cousin Pearl, and the many friends that preceded her.



We love you so much Anne and we are committed to making your memory eternal.



Services will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10am at the Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fl. In lieu of flowers, donations will gratefully be accepted by the Tidewell Hospice House in Venice Fl.



Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries