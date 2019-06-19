Ayleen Ball Smith of Venice, FL, 83, died peacefully at her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. She will be missed beyond words.



She was born in Booneville, Kentucky in 1935, she was one of five daughters and two sons born to the late Lester and Elizabeth Ball.



After moving to Laurel, Florida in 1946 with her family, she met her husband-to-be Merrill (Smitty) and married the day after graduating from Venice Nokomis High School in 1953. From humble beginning they embarked on a military family life while he served in the US Air Force. She served her country and family in support of her husband's tour of duty in Taiwan during the Vietnam War and duty stations in Iceland, Spain, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. After military retirement in 1970, they settled in Venice with kids in tow to start a new life. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003 just prior to Smitty's passing. Ayleen's dedication as a founding member of Christ United Methodist Church was an inspiration to many and was most evident in the relationships she fostered with pastors, choir, congregation, community, and family. When not busy raising 5 children, Ayleen possessed a creative and entrepreneurial spirit as a homemaker, organizer, seamstress, ceramics designer, pre-school teacher, canvas painter, and angel pin creator using vintage jewelry.



She is survived by her caring and devoted daughters, Jacqueline Rodgers (Mark) and Shawn Delaney (John); sons, Steven (Sandi), Michael, and Gregory (Kim); her brother, Bob Ball; and sisters, Ruby Curry, Rena Boehme, Thelma Stewart, Norma Williams, and Leslie Kay Mason. She is joined with her brother, Billy Ball who passed away in 2014. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Farley Funeral Home in Venice. Funeral services will be held at the Christ United Methodist Church in Venice at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, FL. Read More Listen to Obituary