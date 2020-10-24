1/
Barbara B. Lienhop
Barbara B. Lienhop, 92, of Venice, Fla., passed away last Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Cadbury Park Assisted Living Facility from complications from ALS. Born Feb. 11, 1928 in St. Louis, Mo. She was the daughter of the late Dr. James M. and Eula Mae Black.

Mrs. Lienhop graduated from Ward Belmont in Nashville, Tenn., where she began working in St. Louis at the Frigidaire Corporation and then the Automobile Association of America where she met her late husband of 61 years, John G. Lienhop. She enjoyed being a homemaker and mom, and during her spare time, she enjoyed art and music as well as traveling the world with her late husband.

She is survived by her son Bob and his wife Debby of Venice, Fla., and daughter Gretchen also of Venice Fla., two granddaughters, Megan Lienhop of St. Louis, Mo., and Janna Shaw of Rolla, Mo., and a great-grandson, Nathan Shaw of Rolla, Mo.

In addition to her husband John and her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert M. Black, MIA in World War II.

Graveside services will be conducted at the Sarasota National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to: Humane Society of Sarasota County (www.hssc.org)

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
