Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
11020 S. Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Southall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Southall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Southall Obituary
Barbara Southall, 75, formerly of Nokomis, died April 12, 2020 at her home in Lakewood, Wash. after a short illness. Barbara loved teaching! She earned her bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College and her master's degree from Florida Atlantic University. She was a professional tutor, working tirelessly with students throughout Sarasota County. Barbara relocated to Washington state to be near her daughter, Brittany, her family, and her beloved grandson, Gareth. She was involved with online tutoring up until her death.

Barbara is also survived by her sisters, Georgia, Ginger, and Audrey and brother, Roger as well as nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and brother-in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Skelton, her husband, Jeff, and her sister, Dori.

There will be a family gathering to celebrate Barbara's life at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -