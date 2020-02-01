|
|
Barry Donald Saltzman,73, of Venice, Florida died January 26, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Don was born January 17, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a graduate of Niles West High School in Lincolnwood, Illinois, St. Louis School of Pharmacy and Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois. He worked as a Marketing executive in Chicago and was a licensed Realtor in Chicago and Venice. He is survived by a brother, Robert P. Saltzman of Pacific Palisades, California. Don will be remembered by his wife and companion of 37 years, Jean Goodrich, stepdaughter Stephanie Goodrich Ligon, close friend Li Zeqi and many persons he generously helped throughout his life. A private memorial for friends and family will be held in the home at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, in Don's name.