Berniece "Bee" E. Eissner, 96, of Venice, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Howard E. Eissner.



Bee was born on Jan 28, 1923 in Roane County, TN to the late James B. and Vesta Ann (Thompson) Easter. She grew up in East Rockwood, graduating from Roane County High and continuing her education into college. During this time, she was employed by the Federal Government in the Court of Claims, ensuring our Armed Forces received their pay. She and Howard met through a family friend and the two were wed in 1945. After the conclusion of World War II they began their life together, moving to Virginia. In 1946 they were blessed with their first child, Richard and their second Robert in 1952. The family relocated to South Alexandria, VA, in 1960, then to Annandale, VA in 1967 while taking a position with NTIS Department of Commerce. In 2000 the family bought a home in North Port and became permanent Floridians. After the passing of her husband, she relocated to Jacaranda Trace.



Bee was an intelligent and very practical woman. She found joy in sewing, learning from a very early age to create dresses out of humble materials, cooking, helping her children with the English and Math homework, traveling throughout the United States with her family, cruises with her husband, but above all was the time she spent with her family.



Bee is survived by her son Robert E. Eissner of Venice, FL as well as her nephews Keith Easter and wife Bomba, Frank Alexander and his wife Mary. Bee is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard E. Eissner and their late son Richard E. Eissner.



Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 21st, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel located at 265 S. Nokomis Avenue in Venice. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11:00am in the Colonial Baptist Church located at 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail in Venice. Interment to follow in Venice Memorial Gardens located at 1950 Center Rd. in Venice.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in memory of Berniece to: Colonial Baptist Church 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail Venice, FL 34293 C/O New Building Fund Re: Berniece Eissner