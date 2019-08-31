|
|
Berta Hanni (Semmler) Brnert - 12/15/1924 - 08/24/2019
Hanni Brnert age 94, of Bensheim, Germany died Saturday, 08/24/2019 at Village of the Isle Retirement Community, Venice, Florida. Hanni was born December 15, 1924 as the youngest daughter of Aloys and Anna Marie (Rasch) Semmler of Bensheim, Germany.
Hanni is preceded in death by her beloved husband Siegfried (Sigi) Boernert of Dresden, Germany. They were married in the Michaels Kirche in Bensheim, Germany on October 24, 1950.
Hanni was a graduate of Bensheim Business School and employed at Kaufhaus Kramer in Bensheim, as an accountant and purchasing manager for many years before moving to Hackettstown, NJ in 1957 with her husband and son.
As a New Jersey Realtor, she worked with Henry J. Monetti Realty of Hackettstown, New Jersey for many years before she and her husband Sigi, who retired from M&M/Mars, moved to Naples Florida in 1986.
During her retirement years, Hanni was an avid reader, and loved to cook and bake while preparing for many social functions held in their Naples home. Hanni and Sigi enjoyed traveling all over the USA, Europe and South America and spent time boating and fishing in the Naples area.
Hanni had been a resident member of Village of the Isle Venice, Florida since August 2015.
She is survived by her son Wolfgang Boernert of Hackettstown, NJ.
Her wishes are cremation; with mom and dad's their love of Florida and the Gulf, her remains to be scattered into the Gulf to join with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Village of the Isles, Attn: Reverend Don Hillerich, 920 S Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285, in memory of Berta "Hanni" Boernert.