Bettie Mae Armondi, 82, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Great Bend, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2020. Bettie was an avid quilter and briefly owned her own quilt shop. She was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers and Bresslers Chocolate Ice Cream fan. Bettie was talented and began the hand bell choir in the United Methodist Community Church and enjoyed playing her organ at home. She and Dick loved going to the jetty to watch the dolphins jump. She loved her Majestic Ministries Church family, especially Pastor Dan.



The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Barnes-Kasson Hospital, and especially Dr. Kirk Hinkley IV, for the exceptional care she received.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard in 2013; and her parents, William and Virginia Arnold.



Bettie is survived by her children, Richard (Christine) Armondi, Mark (Angie) Armondi, and Sallie (Dennis) Lewis; eight grandchildren, Richard (Kim), James (Valerie), Jennifer (Mike), Christopher, Andrew (Meghan), Katie, Warren, and Victor; ten great-grandchildren; siblings Marge, William (Michael), Victor (Pat), and Eddie (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews, including Dale and Sue.



A celebration of her life will be held when the COVID restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Majestic Ministries, 2800 Ashton Road, Sarasota, FL 34231.



