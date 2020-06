Betty "BJ" Jean McCurry, 72, of Venice, Fla., passed away on June 21, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1947, in New York City, N.Y., to her parents, John Clifford and Genevieve Harden.BJ worked as a bank branch manager with Florida Community Bank and happily retired after 45 years. She also enjoyed participating with the All Faith's Food Bank, South County Advisory Council and she was a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader.To your many friends you were known as "BJ" or Betty Jean. To Marshall you were a lifelong best friend and wife of 50 years. To your kids you were a loving, caring and smiling mom. To your extended kids you came to share a special mother/daughter/son bond. To your four beautiful grandchildren, they were lucky to have their "Mimi". Every single time we said I loved you, you always had the same answer... "I love you more." We love you and thank you for always loving us!BJ is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Marshall McCurry; daughter, Marcy (Shawn) Hunter; three grandkids, Caleb, Aubrey, Josie; son, Patrick (Kimi) McCurry; granddaughter, Ava and a brother, Michael (Valerie) MarzioA graveside service will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to All Faith's Food Bank, Alzheimer's Association , or the Parkinson's Foundation. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com