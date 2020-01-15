|
Betty Joann Grace Royston, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Florida. She was born September 1, 1931 in Bristol, Tennessee. She and her husband, Larry "Tomato Man" Royston, moved to Sarasota in 2003. Betty Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Royston; her parents Henry Lee and Cuba Hart Grace; her three sisters; and one brother. Her family and friends will remember her as having a vibrant, "full of life" personality. Betty Joann was always active and loved to play golf, bowl, and swim for recreation. She always enjoyed music and loved to sing gospel songs. Upon retirement in Florida, she continued to enjoy life while fishing, singing karaoke with her husband, playing bingo, or spending the day at the beach. She and her husband were members of Trinity UMC in Sarasota.
Survivors include a step-son, Buddy Royston (Susan), four nieces: Cathy Grace Ensor, Tamara Grace Ottinger, Margaret Melinda Hobbs, Donna Lee Gilley and a nephew Paul Sevier McClellan, Jr., eleven great-nieces and nephews, six great-great nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go to the wonderful people at Harbor Inn assisted living facility and Tidewell Hospice House, in Venice, Florida, for Betty Joann's care in her later life. Any memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice. A private memorial service will be held in Venice, Florida.