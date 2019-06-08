Bobby Charles Wood



July 18, 1937-June 3, 2019



Bobby C. Wood, a native of Tuscaloosa Alabama, had a distinguished career in state and federal politics. He died June 3, at the age of 81 from long term multiple illnesses.



Remembered as a true southern gentleman, Bobby cultivated friends in both political parties, mastering the political and legislative process while earning trust, respect and results.



Bobby had a keen interest in politics at a young age and was elected the Governor of Alabama's Boys State. He also was an active participant and leader in Boy's Nation in Washington DC. He earned his bachelor's degree in public administration from The University of Alabama as well as pursued additional graduate studies in the School of Business Administration. During college, Bobby was the youngest person ever to be appointed as Reading Clerk in the Alabama legislature.



Bobby worked for famed Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant as the Football Game Program Manager for the Athletic Department. He was in ROTC and served in the Alabama National Guard. Bobby was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Order (KA) fraternity, the place for a student with political ambitions.



In 1960 Bobby was a leader in the Young Democrats, Alabama and worked tirelessly for the election of John F. Kennedy for President of the United States.



After the Presidential election, Bobby was asked by Senator Lister Hill to join the Senators staff in Washington DC. He continued his career as Legislative Director to Congressman Walter Flowers in the House of Representatives and followed as Executive Assistant to then Congressman Richard Shelby. Subsequently, Bobby was appointed Staff Director of the Committee on House Administration, responsible for overseeing the administrative operations of the House of Representatives as well as federal election laws. This position capped his 30 year career in the House, during which he was twice named, by the Capitol Hill Newspaper as one of the "50 Most Powerful Staffers on Capitol Hill."



Bobby is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, having completed its Senior Managers in Government Program.



After moving to Venice, Bobby became an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where he was on the Vestry and served as Senior Warden. He was proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Mark's Men Group and was a member of the Social Concerns Committee. In 2010 Bobby was elected to the Bishop's Council of the Southwest Diocese of the Episcopal Church.



Bobby's civic interests included serving as the former Co-Chair of the Finance Committee of the Venice Yacht Club, participating in various Venice local government election committees and memberships in the Sarasota and South County Tiger Bay Clubs.



Bobby leaves children and grandchildren from a previous marriage. He is also survived by nephews E. Kirk Wood, Don Murphree and nieces Marcia Burke and Belva Wood, all in Alabama. Also, sister and brother in law Judy and Peter Bellina of New Jersey and nephews Paul and John Bellina and niece Bethann Bellina Spiotta. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janice Zarro.



Visitation will take place at Farley Funeral Home at 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, on Friday, June 14 at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or the . Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.