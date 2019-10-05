|
|
Bonnie Neil Spangler
Bonnie Neil Spangler of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday September 29, 2019. Bonnie was surrounded by her husband, Glen, her sisters, Nancy Mashburn from Jenks, Oklahoma and Pat Reyburn from Estero, Florida. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Colorado and later a Master of Science Degree at Boston University. She met her husband, Glen in Denver in 1983 and they married in 1984.
Bonnie and Glen moved to San Diego, California in 1986 and spent the next 20 years there. She held several hospital management positions in San Diego including Senior Management at San Diego Memorial Hospital.
After Bonnie and Glen retired, they moved to Ephrata, Pennsylvania, in 2004 to be close to their sons Kevin and Daryl and their four grandchildren, Dylan, Maxwell, Brooke, and Jaylen. They had many happy memories spending time with family and watching the children grow up.
Bonnie & Glen were avid world travelers and enjoyed doing learning and discovery trips to 71 different countries.
Bonnie was a gifted artist, a devout Christian, involved in Church ministry and was also very involved in Venice Newcomers Club, Venice Nova Club and feeding the poor at Trinity Presbyterian Church Community Assistance Program.
The public is welcome to a "Celebration of Bonnie's Life" at 10:00AM October 11, 2019, at Christ Methodist Church at 1475 Center Road In Venice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the or Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida.