Brian Joseph O'Connell, of Sarasota and Venice passed peacefully in the benevolent care of Tidewell Hospice on September 19, 2020, having spent the prior six months in the loving care of his devoted parents and son. It was a blessed relief to his heroic two yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer. Brian was born on April 21, of 1966. He excelled at Pine View School and received his graduate degree from Northwestern University in 1988. He began in banking and politics although he became better known as the manager and then owner of the Hodgell Gallery on Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota. He was a tireless advocate of the downtown Sarasota area as he would often be seen at town hall meetings and public functions. Most remember Brian for his genius, outspoken passion for justice, and handsome genuine disarming smile.



He is survived by his parents, Donald and Irene O'Connell of Venice, his brother Shawn O'Connell of Venice, and his sister Erin O'Connell Brooks of Georgia, his son Daniel O'Connell of Sarasota, his daughter Laura O'Connell Calton of Washington D.C., and their mother Kate Hansen O'Connell of Sarasota.



