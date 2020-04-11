|
Carol A. Hall, age 85, of Venice, Fla. passed peacefully on April 7, 2020 with family at her side after a long illness. She was born to Albert and Kathleen Duranik in Bayonne, N.J. on March 18, 1935 and grew up in Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Carol was predeceased by her husband John Hall, her son Steven Hurff, and her sister, Donna Drew. She worked for many years for Sarasota County in food service, retiring in 1994. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Gigi).
Surviving family members include her son, Jeffery Hurff and his wife Lisa; her daughter Kathleen Decker and her husband Patrick, son William Hurff, daughter Elizabeth Hurff; her brother Albert Duranik and his wife Robin; grandchildren Matthew Hurff and wife Sara, Christi and Alan Cotugno, Patrick and Nicole Decker, and Steven Hurff; great-grandchildren Jessica, Gia and Gabriella.
The family is planning a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date when everyone can be together.
To share a memory of Carol or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.