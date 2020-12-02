1/
Carl R. Zumbano
Carl R. Zumbano, 99, of Venice, Fla., died Nov. 17, 2020, in Sarasota. He volunteered for the US Navy during WWII, joining the SeaBees (construction battalion), proudly serving his country. He married his childhood sweetheart, Catherine, after meeting her on a tennis court in Jersey City when he was 18 years old. They were inseparable for 68 years until her death in 2012.

Kay and Carl were avid cruisers, traveling the world on over 30 cruises. He was active in the church, serving as President of the Parish Council, was elected Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and served as their Charitable Chairman for 20 years. He was very proud to be appointed Eucharistic Minister of the Trenton Diocese.

This amazing man lived independently for all of his 99 years and was only in the hospital twice his entire life. He died as he lived his life - quietly and with dignity.

He is survived by his three children, Carline, Anthony, his wife Kathy, and Philip and his wife Denise. Carl also leaves nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, an amazing testament on the impact of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to one of the charities at epiphanyknights.org, or the charity of your choice.

A Mass will be held at the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice on Dec. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and cremation are being handled by Farley Funeral Home in Venice. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Service
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
DEC
8
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
