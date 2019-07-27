Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Carol Henkel
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunnyside Village
Sarasota, FL
CAROL HENKEL WAS A SAILOR AT HEART. She died peacefully July 24, 2019 at Sunnyside Village in Sarasota after dealing with Parkinson's disease for more than 24 years. She attended Mount Holyoke College, and after marrying Steve Henkel in 1955, graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University with a degree in Economics. She and Steve both loved sailing, and over the years owned over 30 different boats. They married in their home town of Short

Hills NJ, and later moved to Darien, CT where they lived for 30 years. In 1988

Connecticut Governor William O'Neill appointed Carol to be Darien's first

female harbormaster, and only the second female ever in the state. After moving to

Sarasota, Florida in 1991, she was at various times Captain of the Venice Women's Sailing Squadron (Bitter Ends), Chairman of that organization's Learn-to-Sail course, secretary of the Florida Women's Sailing Association,

secretary/treasurer of the Florida Boaters Action and Information League, and

editor of the Venice Sailing Squadron newsletter. Husband Steve and 2 married

sons, Charlie and Laird, survive. For a full obit, visit

WWW.Nationalcremation.com/location/Sarasota.
