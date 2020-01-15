Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Carol Novitz Obituary
Carol Novitz, 101, passed away January 12, 2020.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. In the words of her family "She was a spicy, stylish, funny, animal lover who adored her family and was always up for adventure. She was awesome!".

Survivors include her daughters; Nancy Uppal and Diane Bernick, a son, Tom Kuschinski, her beloved dog, Ginger, as well as many other family and friends.

In addition to her two prior husbands Carol is preceded in death by her son Charley Kuschinski.

Memorials may be made to Our Mothers House of Venice Florida, The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing Michigan or you could provide a random act of kindness to a stranger in her memory.

Please visit her online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
